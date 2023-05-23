Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Bank of America

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.78.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $131.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 1.80. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.12.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,950 shares of company stock valued at $102,440,629 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 0.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 95,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 588,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after acquiring an additional 77,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Celsius by 35.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 35,353 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Celsius by 2.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 10.9% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 84,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

