Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $397.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $21.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $77.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. Analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

