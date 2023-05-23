Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Research Coverage Started at CL King

Stock analysts at CL King initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. CL King’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 11.03. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04.

Insider Activity

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.13% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $324,279.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,263.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,903.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $324,279.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,672. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

