Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 1.8 %

Chevron stock opened at $152.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $288.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.07.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.