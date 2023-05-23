Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,831 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Fiserv worth $111,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 59,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 192,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 256,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $119.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

