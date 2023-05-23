Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 71,414 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,102,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,414 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.59% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $114,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,472,000 after purchasing an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8,612.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,749,000 after acquiring an additional 427,438 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,844,000 after acquiring an additional 351,136 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,446,000 after acquiring an additional 327,581 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Citigroup began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.65.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $1,384,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,019,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 244.13 and a beta of 0.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

