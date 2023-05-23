Laffer Tengler Investments Has $69,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 233.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,415.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 91,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 29,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 21,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $122.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 71.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

