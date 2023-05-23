661 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 84,967 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 56,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 448.7% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,042,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,392,000 after buying an additional 852,847 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $68.81.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.