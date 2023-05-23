PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 799.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 75,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 102,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 924,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,878,000 after acquiring an additional 83,221 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,480,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $937,875,000 after buying an additional 853,348 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,144,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD stock opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

