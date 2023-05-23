BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in BCE were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 131.92%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

