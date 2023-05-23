Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,003 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $13,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,179,041 shares of company stock worth $73,434,579. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

