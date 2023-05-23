Laffer Tengler Investments Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,766 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 13,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,116 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TPR. Barclays increased their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

Tapestry Stock Down 1.9 %

TPR stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

