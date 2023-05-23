PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,328 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,275 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $339.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.80. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $243.17 and a twelve month high of $354.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $101,767.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,330,301.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,898 shares of company stock worth $21,542,553 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

