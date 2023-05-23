PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,063 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.67% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $19,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 85.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.51. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

