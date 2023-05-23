PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 10,439 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Fastenal worth $22,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,982,000 after purchasing an additional 617,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,712,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,032,000 after purchasing an additional 143,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,467,000 after purchasing an additional 81,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

