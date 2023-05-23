PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,507 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $21,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after buying an additional 545,185 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after buying an additional 414,272 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 48.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,726,000 after buying an additional 393,969 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1,841.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,355,000 after purchasing an additional 384,854 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $112.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.98 and its 200 day moving average is $128.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Stories

