PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,472 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $14,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 10,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $405.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.42 and its 200 day moving average is $355.76. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $410.48.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

