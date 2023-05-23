CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stake Trimmed by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

CarMax Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE KMX opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.04. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

