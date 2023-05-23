SouthState Corp Has $106,000 Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 80.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in CarMax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

