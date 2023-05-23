SouthState Corp Acquires 930 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 122.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 210,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 95,546 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,132,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,029,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 59,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Citigroup upped their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.58. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 134.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

