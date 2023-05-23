SouthState Corp Buys 292 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 768.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,058,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,806,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,883,000 after purchasing an additional 919,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $303,564,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $384.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $396.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

