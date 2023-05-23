SouthState Corp Acquires Shares of 2,105 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 132,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 54,680 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,316,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 458,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,247,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

BATS BBCA opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

