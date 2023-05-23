SouthState Corp Takes $121,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBCA. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,407,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:BBCA opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
