SouthState Corp Buys 515 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $97.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average of $98.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

