SouthState Corp Has $141,000 Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

SouthState Corp lowered its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in ENI were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of E. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 524.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 706,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 593,650 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in ENI by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,555,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353,353 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ENI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after acquiring an additional 344,808 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $6,463,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $5,907,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on E shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of E opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.03.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $32.21 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4664 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

