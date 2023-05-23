V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in V.F. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in V.F. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after buying an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Williams Trading upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.37.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

