Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $7,868,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $529.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $555.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.91.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

