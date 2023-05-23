SouthState Corp Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 140.8% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

