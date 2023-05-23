SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,247,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,585,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,458,000 after buying an additional 57,010 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,213,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,882,000 after purchasing an additional 101,287 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,068,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,793,000 after acquiring an additional 93,476 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $121.06 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

