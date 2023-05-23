SouthState Corp Boosts Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NEP opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.89. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.72.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.8425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy Partners

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.