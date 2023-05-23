SouthState Corp Takes $241,000 Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USIG. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,083,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 95,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 31,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,432,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USIG stock opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $53.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

