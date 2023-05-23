SouthState Corp Buys 422 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SouthState Corp increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,009,722,000 after acquiring an additional 560,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Starbucks by 47.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.15 and its 200-day moving average is $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

