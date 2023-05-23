The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Allstate by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $118.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.90 and its 200-day moving average is $125.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

