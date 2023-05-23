CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of IWB stock opened at $229.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $238.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
