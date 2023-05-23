Laffer Tengler Investments Grows Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 116.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Articles

