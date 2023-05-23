Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases 876 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.6 %

WPM opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

