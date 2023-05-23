Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.
Tekla Healthcare Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
