Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 349,600.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

