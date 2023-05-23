Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Announces $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Autoliv has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Autoliv has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Autoliv to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.37.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $403,637.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $146,662.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $403,637.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 185.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after buying an additional 945,517 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after buying an additional 854,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

