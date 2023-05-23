Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Barnes Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Barnes Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of B stock opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barnes Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 60,512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Barnes Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Barnes Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Recommended Stories

