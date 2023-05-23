Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Discover Financial Services has a payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $14.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $101.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $119.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $605,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 164,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7,460.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.