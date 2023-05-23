Vossloh AG (VOSSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on June 14th

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Vossloh’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Vossloh Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VOSSY opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. Vossloh has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

