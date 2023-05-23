Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock Position Lowered by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Signet Jewelers worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 732,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,790,000 after buying an additional 462,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,484,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 453,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,871,000 after buying an additional 225,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,494,000 after buying an additional 192,995 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,834,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,052,000 after buying an additional 169,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $774,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,516,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,693 shares of company stock worth $4,528,235. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

