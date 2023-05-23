CoreCap Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.37. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.