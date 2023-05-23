CoreCap Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 177.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Savior LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYG stock opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.40 and a 1-year high of $80.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.72.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

