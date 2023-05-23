AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,720.88.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,619.80 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,759.10 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,573.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,499.96. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.76 by $3.36. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $29.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

