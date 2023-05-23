CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $178.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.69. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.97) to GBX 4,200 ($52.24) in a report on Friday, January 27th. HSBC cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.70) to GBX 4,500 ($55.97) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.78) to GBX 3,700 ($46.02) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.43) to GBX 4,890 ($60.82) in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,022.22.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

