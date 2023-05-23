CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo stock opened at $178.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.69. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.97) to GBX 4,200 ($52.24) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.70) to GBX 4,500 ($55.97) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

