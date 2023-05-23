FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 183,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 131,863 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.0 %

FFEB stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $357.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

