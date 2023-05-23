SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSD stock opened at $195.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.65 and a fifty-two week high of $212.52.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

