Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $5,526,193. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $174.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

